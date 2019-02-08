CASA GRANDE, Ariz. — Casa Grande police arrested a man Thursday who is suspected of exposing himself to women on several different occasions.

Investigators say 28-year-old Matthew Nicholas Webb became more brazen over time. He allegedly spoke to the victims and wore a mask that either partially or fully covered his face. Police say he would sometimes show his face.

The arrest is a result of a lengthy investigation that started after the department received multiple reports. At first, investigators didn't have much information to go on. The suspect's description was vague, investigators say.

Officers say over time more victims came forward and businesses provided surveillance video that led them to Webb.

Webb was booked in the Pinal County Adult Detention Center on four counts of indecent exposure and public sexual indecency.