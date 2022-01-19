Casa Grande cancels annual O'Odham Tash, Cowboys Days event

The Casa Grande Dispatch reports that a carnival and some other events may still be held during the 10-day February timeframe though the city won’t be involved.

PHOENIX — The pandemic has prompted Casa Grande to cancel the south-central Arizona’s city’s annual event celebrating Native American culture and the spirit of the American cowboy.

City Manager Larry Rains said the O’Odham Tash and Cowboy Days event scheduled for February were canceled because of the pandemic “and the preferences and wishes" of neighboring Native American communities.

The Casa Grande Dispatch reports that a carnival and some other events may still be held during the 10-day February timeframe though the city won’t be involved. The 2021 event also was canceled because of the pandemic.

