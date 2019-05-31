The Arizona Game & Fish Department has stocked hundred of tiger muskies, a meat-eating fish, into Horsethief Basin Lake near Crown King.

According to the department, tiger muskies will provide a "featured species" for recreational fishing and will probably feed on the lake's "stunted largemouth bass population."

AZGFD said Horsethief Basin Lake will be the only place the fish will be stocked and will be on a catch-and-release designation in 2019 to 2020.

Horsethief Basin Lake is a "closed system," according to AZGFD, and the department doesn't anticipate the carnivorous fish escaping into other Arizona waters.

"We’ll evaluate this population annually and determine if it’s wise to stock more," the department wrote.

AZGFD said the fish were donated by the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources.