Carjacking suspect chased by cops crashes at U.S. border checkpoint in Arizona

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the suspect was seriously injured and others had minor injuries.

Example video title will go here for this video

HUACHUCA CITY, Ariz. — Police pursuit of a person suspected in a carjacking Wednesday ended in a crash involving multiple vehicles at a U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint outside Huachuca City on State Route 90, according to police.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the suspect was seriously injured and others had minor injuries, KVOA-TV reported.

Sierra Vista police said around 9 a.m. Wednesday, a man was attacked and his truck was stolen near an Autozone store.

Police began alerting other agencies and say a state trooper saw a truck speeding and began chasing it.

When the driver got near the checkpoint, he tried to drive through a median but lost control of the truck, police said.

The truck then rolled several times, hitting four other vehicles. Police said the suspect was the only one with serious injuries and he was flown to a Tucson hospital.

Police said the suspect had been arrested Monday and accused of having narcotic drugs. He was released Tuesday but his car had been impounded, police said.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Get to know 12News

At 12News, we listen, we seek, we solve for all Arizonans. 12News is the Phoenix NBC affiliate owned by TEGNA Inc.

12News is built on a legacy of trust. We serve more than 4.6 million people every month on air, on our 12News app, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, and 12News.com.

We are committed to serving all of the Valley's communities, because we live here, too.

12News is the Official Home of the Arizona Cardinals and the proud recipient of the 2018 Rocky Mountain Emmy Award for Overall Excellence.