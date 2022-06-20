Canceled and delayed flights impact Sky Harbor travelers over Father's Day weekend

“Everything was on time prior to our takeoff. Then it was totally canceled,” said one traveler.

PHOENIX — Thousands of flights were canceled nationwide and thousands more were delayed over the Father’s Day weekend. Travelers at Sky Harbor had their fair share of delays and cancellations.

“San Antonio, right here,” said Jeannie Dimaline as she points to her flight on the departure board. She had to spend an extra night in Phoenix.

“Everything was on time prior to our takeoff. Then it was totally canceled,” said Dimaline.

She was in town helping her son move – the last-minute cancellation cost her some precious time.

“So that would’ve given me an extra few hours with him,” said Dimaline.

While there are fewer delays coming in and out of Sky Harbor Monday there are still some leftovers.

It was a long morning for Melanie Renz. She was sitting and waiting for her sister to fly in from Seattle. She got up at five in the morning but by noon still no sister.

“Their flight was originally supposed to come in at 8:15 this morning from Seattle and that flight got canceled and so they’ve been at the airport since 4:30 this morning,” said Renz. “It’s going to be a long day for everyone. Very frustrating because there's so much time I could be like doing something else, like sleeping in.”

Then there is Deborah Colferr who’s from Palm Springs – on her way to a daughter’s law school graduation she got the double whammy thanks to mechanical issues with planes and staff shortages to and from Minnesota.

The canceled flights caused two overnight stays in Phoenix.

“So, five hours and overnight on the way to Minnesota and another five hours on the way back.”

The delays and cancellations have been an inconvenience, but all three ladies are taking it in stride.

“We’re frustrated but we’re grateful to be healthy and alive,” said Colferr.

