Winter weather delays, cancels flights at Sky Harbor Airport

PHOENIX — In the midst of people walking to their gates, checking the screens for their flight information, and families saying goodbye, Reginald and Dee Dee Carter sat against the wall in Terminal 4 of Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport.

“I love sunshine,” Dee Dee Carter said. “Everyday – beautiful.”

The pair, married for eleven years, came for a few days to visit the Grand Canyon state. They’re fast to tell you, Arizona is having much better weather than back home.

“Right now, I heard it’s snowing,” Dee Dee Carter said.

The pair currently live in Memphis, Tenn. They were supposed to leave Thursday afternoon to head back, but, mother nature intervened.

“They don’t want to risk going back through Texas because of the weather the bad weather, the ice, and snow,” Reginald Carter said.

They were supposed to fly through Dallas-Fort Worth, but the winter storm moving across the nation from Texas to the east coast is meaning they’re having to wait until Thursday night for a direct flight back.

Between Wednesday and Thursday, more than 100 flights were canceled in and out of Phoenix Sky Harbor.

Among those waiting to leave Arizona were Poliana Tan and Eduardo Maya. The pair is headed to Key West for a few days, but are changing planes in Dallas.

“They canceled the morning flights, now we have to go to the afternoon one and this one is delayed,” Tan said.

They were supposed to get into Key West around mid-afternoon but won’t make it until closer to midnight. Still, they’re wondering about their friend who’s joining them from California.

“He’s in San Diego right now trying to get onto an earlier flight, but who knows,” Maya said.

“He might not be able to make it,” Tan said.

As they head towards security to their delayed afternoon flight, the pair is hopeful that what they’ll travel through will still mean sunny days on the other side.

“It’s better than what everyone else is experiencing all over the country,” Maya said.

As the Carters wait for their flight all day, Dee Dee Carter said she’d be reading, doing crosswords, and chatting with her husband. When they get back it’ll be about preparing for a much longer stay in Arizona.

“We’re going home to pack - that’s part two,” Dee Dee Carter said. “The next step: packing.”

“We’re planning in the future to move out here,” Reginald Carter said.

The pair said they spent their few days here traveling around the Valley to see the sights, stopping to eat, shop and explore.

“We always wanted to come to Arizona, so since we both had the time out to come and visit we did, and we were like, ‘We have to move here.'" Dee Dee Carter said. “It’s simply gorgeous the people are so warm and friendly.

Hoping Arizona will bring new opportunities for them, as Dee Dee Carter said she’s a personal trainer and life coach.

“I’m looking to expand my career,” Dee Dee Carter said.

For now, they’re waiting out the plane and braving the snow until Arizona welcomes them back to a permanent home.

“I’m looking forward to it, coming back,” Reginald Carter said.

