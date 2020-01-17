CAMP VERDE, Ariz. — School districts around the state provide them to students. You won't find an office without one.

And now, the inmates at Yavapai County's Camp Verde Detention Center will soon get their hands on brand new tablets.

Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office says they will participate in a pilot program that will give inmates access to smart tablets and new programs to help them with rehabilitation -- "at no cost to the county."

The county sheriff's office has partnered with Securus Technologies, the company that already runs the detention center's online video visitations. Through a revenue sharing agreement, the jail will collect 20 percent of the money generated from inmates who choose to rent a tablet and use the premium programs.

Inmates will have the option to use community tablets for free or rent a personal tablet for $5 a month.

The tablets, that will run on a secured network without general internet access, can be used for basic services such as education, mental health support, job resources and the legal library. They will also be able to communicate with jail staff and those outside the facility using the tablets.

Those who rent tablets will be able to pay for music, games, Ebooks and podcasts. And inmates will be able to store personal information on them.

RELATED: Flagstaff school district to provide iPads to all students

Jail officials say this program could have many benefits. Tablet use should cut down on inmates having to move around the facility, increasing safety and efficiency.

"It is also expected to reduce discipline issues within the jail as inmates now have an opportunity to stay busy utilizing the various services," a statement from the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office said.

The eMessaging app, inmates can use to talk with family and friends, should reduce the amount of mail jail staff have to go through and deliver.

RELATED: Help could be coming on blocking scam and robocalls

"The goal of this pilot program is to provide another ‘tool for success’ as part of the other programs already underway to reduce recidivism," according to a YCSO statement.

The program is expected to begin later this year.