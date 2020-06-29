Brush fires burning along I-10 in Tonopah area

The Camelback Fire in Tonopah is currently about 80 acres and is threatening structures, AZ State Forestry says.

TONOPAH, Ariz. — Two brush fires sparked in the area of Tonopah late Sunday afternoon, one of which is threatening structures, fire officials say.

The first fire, called the Camelback Fire, started along Interstate 10 near 411th Avenue, closing the westbound lanes of the freeway at milepost 94.

A second brush fire, called the Burnt Well Fire, was reported a short time later west of Tonopah near Salome Road.

Firefighters stopped forward progress on the Camelback Fire around 7p.m., when it had reached about 80 acres. The Burnt Well Fire is at about 30 acres.

Fire crews and a Bureau of Land Management helicopter have responded to the fires, the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management says. The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is also on the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates as the situation unfolds.