Man in custody in connection with bomb threat in downtown Phoenix, police say

Police said the AC Hotel, APS building, and the AMC Theater near 3rd and Van Buren streets were evacuated as a result.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department said a man is in custody in connection with a bomb threat in downtown Phoenix Wednesday night.

Police said officers were called to the area of 4th and Van Buren streets around 5:15 p.m. to investigate a suspicious vehicle and a bomb threat.

Investigators said the AC Hotel and APS buildings near 5th and Van Buren streets, and the AMC Theater near 3rd and Van Buren streets were evacuated as a result.

"At this time, officers are still investigating the vehicle, and an adult male, related to the incident, is in police custody," said Phoenix Police Sergeant Vincent Cole.

Cole said 5th Street is currently restricted from Van Buren to Fillmore streets.

This is an active investigation. Stay with 12 News for updates.

Up to Speed