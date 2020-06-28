Bush Fire 98% contained

The Bush Fire was nearly completely contained Sunday morning.

Officials said the fire had burned 193,455 acres, making it the fifth largest fire in Arizona history.

The fire was 98% contained. A red flag warning was in place Sunday and Monday for high winds and gusts.

Officials warned of smoke and increased fire activity inside the containment lines. Firefighters are monitoring these areas.

The Bush Fire started from a vehicle on June 13.