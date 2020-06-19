Crews work to protect evacuated communities; Bush Fire grows

The fire is growing to the north, east and south.

Arizona’s largest current wildfire continues to grow in east-central Arizona as crews work to protect previously evacuated rural communities.

Spokesman Dee Hines of the management team for the Bush Fire in the Tonto National Forest northeast of metro Phoenix said the fire’s size was estimated at 234 square miles with containment around 7% of its perimeter as of Friday morning.

That’s up from 180 square miles as of Thursday morning.

Latest

A community meeting is slated for Friday night at 6 p.m. on a Facebook page created to share information about the fire: facebook.com/bushfireinfo

Smoke may reach Pasyon, Heber-Overgarrd, Winslow, Holbrook, Fountain Hills, Scottsdale and north Mesa.

Evacuations

Brownsville, Jake's Corner, Slate Creek, Pioneer Pass, Tonto Basin, Punkin Center, Sunflower, and residents and visitors to Apache Lake remain under “Go” evacuation notices.

Gisela, Rye, Deer Creek 76 Ranch and Bar T Bar Ranch (AKA BT Ranch) are in “Set” status.

Other information

The Bush Fire became the fifth largest fire in Arizona's recorded history Friday.

Officials urged the public to keep drones away from the area.

Other large fires continued to burn on the Kaibab National Forest north of the Grand Canyon in northern Arizona and in the Santa Catalina Mountains in the Coronado National Forest near Tucson in southern Arizona.