Bumble Bee Fire growing west of I-17

A wildfire was burning Friday morning west of Interstate-17 between Black Canyon City and Cordes Lakes.
The Bumble Bee Fire grew to a reported 500 acres as of 10:45 a.m., according to a tweet from the Southwest Coordination Center.
Daisy Mountain Fire and Medical said in an earlier tweet that no structures were threatened and I-17 was not impacted.
Crews were fighting the fire from aircraft and helicopters carrying water buckets were on scene.
Ground crews and more aircraft were en route.
Photos: Bumble Bee Fire along I-17 north of Phoenix
1 / 6
This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for more information.