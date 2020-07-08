Bumble Bee Fire growing west of I-17

The fire had grown to 500 acres Friday morning. It's 7 miles north of Black Canyon City.

A wildfire was burning Friday morning west of Interstate-17 between Black Canyon City and Cordes Lakes.

The Bumble Bee Fire grew to a reported 500 acres as of 10:45 a.m., according to a tweet from the Southwest Coordination Center.

Daisy Mountain Fire and Medical said in an earlier tweet that no structures were threatened and I-17 was not impacted.

Crews were fighting the fire from aircraft and helicopters carrying water buckets were on scene.

Ground crews and more aircraft were en route.

Photos: Bumble Bee Fire along I-17 north of Phoenix 1/6

2/6

3/6

4/6

5/6

6/6 1 / 6