Buckeye man accused of striking girlfriend with Jeep

The suspect was arrested in Avondale this week after he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend on May 26 near Yuma and Rainbow roads.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BUCKEYE, Ariz. — A Buckeye man has been arrested on suspicion of hitting his girlfriend with his Jeep during a fight outside their home last month, police said.

Adrian Cabrales, 42, was arrested in Avondale this week after he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend on May 26 near Yuma and Rainbow roads.

Buckeye police were dispatched to the scene at about 5:30 p.m. after neighbors reported finding a bleeding woman in the street who was yelling for help.

Court records show the victim sustained skull fractures and significant road rash across her skin. Police said she's continuing to receive medical treatment.

Detectives discovered Cabrales was the registered owner of a Jeep spotted in video surveillance of the May 26 incident.

The suspect allegedly admitted to driving the Jeep and indicated he fled the scene because he was scared, court records show. Cabrales is facing charges of aggravated assault and leaving the scene of a collision.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12News YouTube playlist here.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

We are committed to serving all of the Valley's communities, because we live here, too.

12News is the Official Home of the Arizona Cardinals and the proud recipient of the 2018 Rocky Mountain Emmy Award for Overall Excellence.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.