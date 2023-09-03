Ex-wife of suspected canal killer takes stand in murder trial

Bryan Patrick Miller's ex-wife took the stand in his murder trial Thursday, telling the court about their relationship.

PHOENIX — Bryan Patrick Miller's ex-wife took the stand in his murder trial Thursday, telling the court details of their relationship.

Miller, known as the Zombie Hunter for the costumes he used to wear, is on trial for allegedly killing Melanie Bernas, 17, and Angela Brosso, 21.

Both women were found brutally stabbed to death in the Arizona Canal along Interstate 17 near the Metrocenter area.

Amy Miller testified about her relationship with Bryan Miller. She told the court about their first date at Castles N' Coasters, an amusement park near where Bernas and Brosso's bodies were found.

Amy Miller also told the court about finding out that Bryan Miller had spent time in juvenile detention.

"When I asked him why he said he didn't like to talk about it, it was really embarrassing," Miller said.

Miller was in juvenile detention for stabbing a woman near the Paradise Valley Mall in 1989. While in jail, Miller wrote that stabbing the woman sent "chills up his spine."

Amy Miller said she only learned the true reason for her ex-husband's incarceration when he was arrested for stabbing another woman in Washington State.

Bryan Miller was acquitted of those charges after saying the woman had tried to rob him.

Amy Miller said she asked Bryan why he had done it while he was in jail in Washington.

"He didn’t really know. Something about her reminded him of his mother," she said.

Miller was connected to the Brosso and Bernas cases by DNA evidence and forensic genealogy. Miller's defense attorneys do not dispute that Miller killed the two women.

Instead, they claim Miller can't remember killing them and was not responsible for his actions because of the abuse he suffered as a child at the hands of his mother.

