Editor's note: The above video is from a Saturday, June 22, 2019 newscast.

PHOENIX - A small brush fire that forced the closure of both directions of the State Route 87 between Phoenix and Payson on Saturday was fully contained on Sunday, officials said.

Tonto National Forest officials said firefighters overnight were able to contain the Slate Fire at 226 acres.

The fire caused traffic delays on SR 87, even after both directions were reopened by 9 p.m. Saturday.

The cause of the fire, which the Arizona Department of Public Safety said started as a vehicle fire, is under investigation.

No injuries have been reported.

A brush fire on Friday closed I-17 in both directions near Sunset Point. That freeway has since reopened in both directions.

