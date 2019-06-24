Fire crews fully contained a brush fire burning north of Anthem near Interstate 17 and Circle Mountain Road Monday afternoon.

The Daisy Mountain Fire Department said a power transformer may have caused the fire, which grew to 25 acres before it was fully contained.

RELATED: Here's how Arizonans can prevent wildfires

The Phoenix Fire Department said the fast-moving fire started around 3:15 p.m. It jumped Circle Mountain Road and grew to 10 acres before 5 p.m.

Firefighters put crews in place to protect the homes in the area. No structures were damaged.

RELATED: Woodbury Fire now burning over 112,000 acres, 25% contained