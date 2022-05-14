Brush fire near Sunset Point causes closure of northbound lanes of I-17

BLACK CANYON CITY, Ariz. — A brush fire near Sunset Point has closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 17 due to heavy smoke.
Crews are fighting a first alarm brush fire on I-17 near Badger Springs Road, the Daisy Mountain Fire and Medical said.
As of 6:08 p.m., crews have stopped the forward progress of the fire.
Officials advise drivers to slow down, drive with care and expect delays.
This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for updates.
