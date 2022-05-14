Brush fire near Sunset Point causes closure of northbound lanes of I-17

The lanes are closed due to the fire near Badger Springs Road.

BLACK CANYON CITY, Ariz. — A brush fire near Sunset Point has closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 17 due to heavy smoke.

Crews are fighting a first alarm brush fire on I-17 near Badger Springs Road, the Daisy Mountain Fire and Medical said.

As of 6:08 p.m., crews have stopped the forward progress of the fire.

Officials advise drivers to slow down, drive with care and expect delays.

Crews are working a 1st Alarm Brush Fire on NB I-17 near Badger Springs Rd. Please slow down and drive with care and expect delays. pic.twitter.com/9O8c4LfolU — Daisy Mtn Fire & Medical (@DaisyMtnFire) May 15, 2022

I-17 northbound approaching Cordes Junction: A crash and brush fire restricting traffic.#aztraffic #I17 pic.twitter.com/EXbiEYymfA — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) May 15, 2022

