Arizona

Brush fire near Sunset Point causes closure of northbound lanes of I-17

The lanes are closed due to the fire near Badger Springs Road.

BLACK CANYON CITY, Ariz. — A brush fire near Sunset Point has closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 17 due to heavy smoke.

Crews are fighting a first alarm brush fire on I-17 near Badger Springs Road, the Daisy Mountain Fire and Medical said.

As of 6:08 p.m., crews have stopped the forward progress of the fire.

Officials advise drivers to slow down, drive with care and expect delays. 

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for updates.

