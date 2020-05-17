Brush fire in Tonto National Forest closes SR 87

Firefighters said they expect to have the fire fully contained by the end of the day.

PAYSON, Ariz. — A brush fire burning in the Tonto National Forest closed State Route 87 on Sunday afternoon, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.

The fire, called the Oak Fire, has burned about five acres near Mazatzal Peak, a spokesperson with the Tonto National Forest said.

The fire is human-caused, though firefighters are still investigating the exact cause.

Crews worked to mop up hot spots and expected the fire to be 100% contained by the end of Sunday.