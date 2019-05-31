Crews are continuing to gain ground on a brush fire east of Wittmann Friday, the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management said.

The White Wing Fire, which began seven miles east of Wittmann Thursday, grew to about 2,704 acres as of Friday afternoon. No structures are threatened, and no roads are closed.

Arizona State Forestry said cooler temperatures overnight slowed the fire, allowing firefighters to complete successful burnout operations. Crews said the brush fire was 60% contained Friday afternoon.

The fire burning south of State Route 74 moved north but has not made it to the highway. About 75 fire personnel are working to contain the fire.

Crews requested the assistance of the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office after receiving several reports of people coming into the fire area.