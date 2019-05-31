Crews fought a brush fire about seven miles east of Wittmann Thursday, the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management said.

The White Wing Fire grew to about 2,500 acres as of Thursday night. No structures are threatened, and no roads are closed.

The fire burning south of State Route 74 moved north but has not made it to the highway. About 75 fire personnel are working to contain the fire.

Crews said the brush fire was 10% contained Thursday night, and firefighters were able to keep the flames from running into three miles of power lines.

Arizona State Forestry said cooler temperatures at night should help decrease fire activity, but smoke will linger.

Crews requested the assistance of the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office after receiving several reports of people coming into the fire area.