Purcell Fire burning near Carefree Highway and I-17

Phoenix and Daisy Mountain Firefighters are on scene of a brush fire located south of the federal prison, north of Carefree Highway and west of the I-17.

PHOENIX — Phoenix and Daisy Mountain Firefighters are on scene of a brush fire located south of the federal prison and just north of Carefree highway and west of the I-17.

According to Phoenix Fire, crews are able to gain good access and attack the fire while protecting any exposures.

The fire is currently 100 acres according to the Arizona Bureau of Land Management. There is no current threat to structures and gusty winds are pushing the fire north.