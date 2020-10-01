PINETOP-LAKESIDE, Ariz — The school district in Pinetop-Lakeside is canceling classes on Friday as snow showers fall in northern Arizona.

Blue Ridge Unified School District 32 said school will be canceled Friday, January 10, because of anticipated weather and road conditions.

Snow levels are expected to reach elevations as low as 3,500 feet early Friday morning. Most snow totals will be less than 4 inches, but it will create slick conditions in the high country.

FORECAST: Rain and snow continue through early Friday

Athletic events in the afternoon and evening will proceed as scheduled, however.