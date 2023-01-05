Kent Dana Remembered during 12News' 70th anniversary

Dana was an evening anchor for 12 News from 1979 to 2005. He anchored at CBS 5 from 2006 to 2011.

PHOENIX — On Monday 12News Reporter Joe Dana and his sister, Kari Gibney, discussed the passing of Kent Dana one year ago.

Kent died on April 19th, 2022, from complications resulting from hip surgery. He was 80 years old.

The siblings discussed with Mark Curtis and Caribe Devine their memories of Kent as a father, grandfather, and broadcaster.

Joe Dana has been a reporter and anchor for 12News since 2002.

