Brnovich suing Tucson over vaccine mandates

The Arizona Attorney General's Office has filed a lawsuit that accuses Tucson of discriminating against its employees by imposing a vaccine mandate last year.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TUCSON, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The above video is from a broadcast in 2021.

The Arizona Attorney General's Office says the city of Tucson has violated state law by implementing "discriminatory" vaccine mandates and is taking legal action to change the municipality's personnel policies.

Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced Tuesday his office had filed a lawsuit against Tucson, accusing city officials of violating the civil rights of its 4,000 employees by requiring them to be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Last August, Tucson instructed its workers to get the vaccine or submit a request for religious accommodation or medical exemption. Not complying with the mandate could have resulted in disciplinary action.

Brnovich's office says the mandate contained confusing language as to when employees had to submit exemptions for the vaccine.

Because of this confusion, AAGO says city employees were subjected to unpaid periods of suspensions from their jobs.

"Many of those affected are first responders, and it’s our turn to be there for them," Brnovich said in a statement. "The city’s misguided vaccine mandate is an ugly example of government overreach that we must vigorously oppose."

The lawsuit asks the courts to compel Tucson to compensate workers who were suspended due to the mandate and force the city to issue a public apology.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12 News YouTube playlist here.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.