1 arrested, officer injured in brawl at Arizona Coyotes game

Video from the game shows several fans punching and slapping each other before police arrived.

TEMPE, Ariz. — One person was arrested and a Phoenix police officer was injured during a brawl at an Arizona Coyotes game Friday night.

According to Arizona State University Police, six people were involved in an altercation in the stands. Five people were cited and released for disorderly conduct, and an adult male was arrested for aggravated assault.

ASU police say a Phoenix police officer was injured but did not say how badly.

Video from Bally Sports reporter Pete Blackburn shows several fans punching and slapping each other before police arrived. Both the fans and one of the officers can be seen tumbling over the stadium seats before the fight ended.

Insane crowd fight at the Coyotes-Bruins game last night. Excellent work from the cop in the foreground! pic.twitter.com/BQhFXtHG9g — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) December 10, 2022

In the end, the Coyotes returned home to end a 19-game losing streak to the Boston Bruins with a 4-3 victory.

