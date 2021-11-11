x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Arizona

Border Patrol agent from Tucson dies in line of duty, officials say

Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz announced Thursday that Supervisory Border Patrol Agent Anibal "Tony" A. Perez passed away in the line of duty last week.
Credit: KVOA

TUCSON, Ariz. — Border Patrol mourned the loss of one of its own Thursday after a Tucson Sector agent recently died in the line of duty.

On Thursday, Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz announced that Supervisory Border Patrol Agent Anibal "Tony" A. Perez passed away in the line of duty last Friday.

Shortly after the announcement, Tucson Sector Chief Patrol Agent John R. Modlin shared his sentiments also on Twitter.

RELATED: DEA agent slain in Amtrak shooting remembered as key leader

"With a heavy heart, I regret to inform you of the line-of-duty death of Supervisory Border Patrol Agent Anibal "Tony" A. Perez of the Tucson Sector," he said. "We will forever honor his service."

According to Ortiz, Perez joined Border Patrol on June 26, 2006.

Border Patrol sources say Perez died after he contracted COVID-19.

Details surrounding Perez's passing are limited at this time.

Arizona has lost several law enforcement officials who contracted the coronavirus. Agencies in Phoenix, Glendale, and Bullhead City have reported losing officers from COVID-related illnesses within the last year. 

Stay with 12 News for the latest updates as they become available.

RELATED: 'He fought hard': Border Patrol agent dies from COVID-19 six days after retirement date

RELATED: US Border Patrol hires civilians to free up agents for field

Up to Speed Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

In Other News

Extended interview clip with DCS Director Mike Faust