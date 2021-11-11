Border Patrol agent from Tucson dies in line of duty, officials say

Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz announced Thursday that Supervisory Border Patrol Agent Anibal "Tony" A. Perez passed away in the line of duty last week.

On Thursday, Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz announced that Supervisory Border Patrol Agent Anibal "Tony" A. Perez passed away in the line of duty last Friday.

Shortly after the announcement, Tucson Sector Chief Patrol Agent John R. Modlin shared his sentiments also on Twitter.

"With a heavy heart, I regret to inform you of the line-of-duty death of Supervisory Border Patrol Agent Anibal "Tony" A. Perez of the Tucson Sector," he said. "We will forever honor his service."

According to Ortiz, Perez joined Border Patrol on June 26, 2006.

Border Patrol sources say Perez died after he contracted COVID-19.

Details surrounding Perez's passing are limited at this time.

Arizona has lost several law enforcement officials who contracted the coronavirus. Agencies in Phoenix, Glendale, and Bullhead City have reported losing officers from COVID-related illnesses within the last year.

