Border Patrol finds baby abandoned under a bush in Arizona

According to officials with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, a Border Patrol agent from the Ajo station reportedly found a baby wrapped in camouflage, tucked under a bush in the Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument on Wednesday, Feb. 16.

While CBP said the child appeared to have been abandoned, the infant was found with no visible injuries and was believed to be in good health.

After questioning a group that was apprehended about 38 minutes before the baby was found, a Guatemalan national claimed to be the infant's mother.

CBP said the Guatemalan woman did not mention the baby to the agents until the agency shared that an unaccompanied child has been found.

However, after a questioning and a medical assessment on both the mother and the child, the woman told Border Patrol agents that another individual in the group was carrying the baby at her request.

The agency determined that the mother did not intentionally place the child in danger and began processing the two for deportation under the Title 42 guidelines.

