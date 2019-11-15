A Border Patrol agent shot and wounded a Russian citizen who was attempting to cross the U.S.-Mexico border into Arizona on Thursday night.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a Friday email that the agent, who was not identified, was attempting to arrest the person after they allegedly attempted to illegally cross the border just east of Lukeville.

The shooting, which occurred around 7:15 p.m., came after a "physical altercation ensued" when the agent attempted to arrest the suspected border crosser.

The suspected border crosser was taken via helicopter to a Phoenix-area hospital. They are still in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries as of Friday afternoon, the department said.

The agent was not seriously injured.

The FBI and the CBP Use of Force Incident Team are investigating.

No other information was immediately available.

