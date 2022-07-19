UArizona College of Nursing building evacuated after false bomb threat

Details surrounding the threat are limited at this time, but campus police swept through the area and found no evidence of any bomb.

TUCSON, Ariz. — The University of Arizona College of Nursing was evacuated Tuesday afternoon in connection to a bomb threat that was reported Tuesday afternoon.

According to the university's emergency alert service shared at 3:14 p.m. Tuesday, University of Arizona Police Department officers were dispatched to the nursing college located at 1304 N. Martin Ave. near Campbell Avenue and Speedway Boulevard in reference to a bomb threat.

Details surrounding the threat are limited at this time, but campus police swept through the area and found no evidence of any bomb.

The building was cleared of any threat.

The area/building of College of Nursing is now clear. No threat was found. — University of Arizona Police (@UArizonaPolice) July 19, 2022

