Body of missing teen involved in boating incident found in Lake Havasu

LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. — Officials announced Monday that authorities have found the body of a missing 16-year-old involved in a boating incident Sunday on Lake Havasu.

Members of the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Division of Boating Safety and Dive Rescue and Recovery Team located the boy, identified as Isaiah Benz from Canoga Park, CA, Monday after continuing the search from over the weekend.

Around 10 a.m., Benz' body was found on the lake bottom in the South Basin of Lake Havasu in approximately 35 feet of water.

According to officials, a group was on a rented pontoon and stopped in the South Basin of Lake Havasu and went swimming. Due to the high winds, officials said the boat and its group became separated from Benz, who began struggling in the water.

During the attempted rescue of the teen, two people who jumped into the water to try and save Benz started to struggle. Both were able to get back to the boat after nearly drowning, but couldn't save the teen, authorities said.

The incident is still under investigation.

