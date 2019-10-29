COTTONWOOD, Ariz. — A decomposing body of a man was found by a hunter outside of Cottonwood, and the sheriff’s office believes it is a man who went missing in September.

Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office said a hunter called on Oct. 19 to report he found a body south of Odgen Ranch Road, west of Highway 260, outside of Cottonwood.

YCSO said the body was turned in to the Medical Examiner to determine the cause of death and confirm identity.

Based on preliminary findings, including tattoos, detectives said it is believed to be Spencer Morton.

Morton was reported missing on Sept. 9 by friends.

YCSO said Morton was last known to be camping in the area of Ogden Ranch Road.

Morton’s campfire was located, but not him, according to YCSO.

YCSO said Morton was an “avid hiker with outdoor knowledge and has past military experience,” when they were looking for him.