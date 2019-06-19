The Scottsdale Police Department released body-camera video Friday of Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche's arrest from earlier this month.

Nkemdiche was arrested June 6 on charges of speeding and driving with a suspended license, according to the booking report.

The report said Nkemdiche faces misdemeanor charges of exceeding the speed limit by 20 to 45 mph and driving with a suspended license.

The report did not give further details about the incident.

The Cardinals said in a statement Wednesday it was aware of the arrest:

“We are aware of the June 6th incident involving Robert Nkemdiche. We have alerted the NFL office in accordance with the league’s personal conduct policy and will comment further when appropriate.”