FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - After pepper spraying each other, a Flagstaff police officer shot a suspect in the neck area Tuesday when he was trying to place him under arrest.

In a release, Flagstaff police said officer Nick Rubey contacted Matthew Dearing, 52, of Flagstaff, who Officer Rubey knew had a warrant out for his arrest. When trying to arrest Dearing, Dearing began fighting with the officer, police say.

Video shows Officer Rubey has Dearing by the arm when Officer Rubey sprays him Dearing with O.C. spray (pepper spray).

Dearing gets something in his right hand that Officer Rubey thought was a knife. Officer Rubey tells Dearing to drop the knife when Dearing sprays Officer Rubey with pepper spray.

Officer Rubey then shot his service weapon and struck Dearing in the neck area.

You can see it all play out on video below:

Officer Rubey and another officer provided first aid to Dearing on scene. Dearing was transported to the Flagstaff Medical Center and is in the hospital in custody.

Officer Rubey had minor eye injuries and was treated at the scene.

The Flagstaff Police Department placed Officer Rubey on administrative leave pending an investigation, which is standard policy. Charges against Dearing are pending his release from the hospital.