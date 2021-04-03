Body believed to be of missing Kentucky man found at Grand Canyon

Grand Canyon National Park officials said a body believed to be 40-year-old John Pennington was found below the South Kaibab Trailhead.

PHOENIX — A body that is believed to be a Kentucky man who was reported missing was found at the Grand Canyon on Wednesday, officials announced Thursday.

Grand Canyon National Park officials said in a press release that a body believed to be 40-year-old John Pennington was found below the South Kaibab Trailhead.

The body has not been identified yet, but officials believe it is Pennington due to the evidence found with the body.

National Park Service personnel found the body and motorcycle below the trailhead on Monday.

The discovery came after a multi-day search and rescue operation. Officials first publicized their search for Pennington on Feb. 28.

Pennington was believed to have entered Grand Canyon on or around Feb. 23 and abandoned his personal vehicle near Yaki Point.

The body was found about 465 feet below the rim, officials said.

It was taken to the rim by helicopter and transferred to the Coconino County Medical Examiner's Office.

An investigation is being conducted by the National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner's Office.

There was no additional information immediately released.

