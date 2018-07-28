Monsoon storms began dumping rain in northern Arizona early Saturday afternoon.
The National Weather Service said a significant weather advisory was in effect for Flagstaff, Flagstaff Mall, Doney Park and Sunset Crater National Monument around noon.
Severe thunderstorm flash flood warnings soon followed. And just an hour later, the NWS in Flagstaff said, heavy rain was falling over the San Francisco peaks.
A flash flood warning is in effect for Coconino County until 3:30 p.m.
NWS Phoenix said there's,"a high probability that we will see blowing dust today."
"Strong thunderstorm wind gusts will have the potential to produce blowing dust later today/tonight," NWS Phoenix tweeted. "Chances starting in Maricopa and Pinal county first and then spreading west into southeast California."
8:40 p.m.
Reports of blowing dust along US 60 with visibilities of 1/4 to 1/2 mile. A blowing dust advisory is in effect for the area until 10 p.m.
8:15 p.m.
NWS says there is a flood advisory in effect until 10:15 p.m. for the Wickenburg area.
7:40 p.m.
Half inch hail and strong winds from Anthem and New River are now hitting Wickenburg, NWS says.
7:15 p.m.
Activity in the west can be seen from Phoenix.
7 p.m.
Thunderstorms are now moving into Anthem and New River. NWS says a half inch hail and 50 mph winds are expected.
6 p.m.
Storms are developing in Prescott and Payson and according to the 12 News radar, it looks like those storms may make a beeline to the Valley. Meteorologist Krystle Henderson says the northeast Valley may see showers as soon as 7 p.m. Storms may continue moving further in the Valley throughout the night.
5 p.m.
Strong thunderstorm moving into the Tonto Basin and near Roosevelt Lake, NWS says. Expect strong winds and frequent lightning in the area.
2 p.m.
NWS Flagstaff says storms are crossing I-40 between Parks and Flagstaff. A significant weather advisory is in effect and localized flooding is possible.