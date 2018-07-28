Monsoon storms began dumping rain in northern Arizona early Saturday afternoon.

The National Weather Service said a significant weather advisory was in effect for Flagstaff, Flagstaff Mall, Doney Park and Sunset Crater National Monument around noon.

Severe thunderstorm flash flood warnings soon followed. And just an hour later, the NWS in Flagstaff said, heavy rain was falling over the San Francisco peaks.

Heavy rainfall over the San Francisco peaks now, Flash Flood Warning for east side of Flagstaff til 330 pm. #azwx pic.twitter.com/Ph6LEdAJ34 — NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) July 28, 2018

A flash flood warning is in effect for Coconino County until 3:30 p.m.

NWS Phoenix said there's,"a high probability that we will see blowing dust today."

"Strong thunderstorm wind gusts will have the potential to produce blowing dust later today/tonight," NWS Phoenix tweeted. "Chances starting in Maricopa and Pinal county first and then spreading west into southeast California."

There's a high probability that we will see blowing dust today. Do you know what to do if you encounter a dust storm? #azwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/acpvfUReW3 — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) July 28, 2018

8:40 p.m.

Reports of blowing dust along US 60 with visibilities of 1/4 to 1/2 mile. A blowing dust advisory is in effect for the area until 10 p.m.

We are getting reports of blowing dust along highway 60 with visibilities of 1/4 to 1/2 mile. A blowing dust advisory remains in effect for the area until 10 pm. If you encounter dust pull aside, stay alive. #azwx — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) July 29, 2018

8:15 p.m.

NWS says there is a flood advisory in effect until 10:15 p.m. for the Wickenburg area.

7:40 p.m.

Half inch hail and strong winds from Anthem and New River are now hitting Wickenburg, NWS says.

7:15 p.m.

Activity in the west can be seen from Phoenix.

7:15 pm: If you're in Phoenix look west. An explosive updraft near Vicksburg has developed a mushroom shaped cloud! #azwx pic.twitter.com/KFj3g1tPrX — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) July 29, 2018

7 p.m.

Thunderstorms are now moving into Anthem and New River. NWS says a half inch hail and 50 mph winds are expected.

6 p.m.

Storms are developing in Prescott and Payson and according to the 12 News radar, it looks like those storms may make a beeline to the Valley. Meteorologist Krystle Henderson says the northeast Valley may see showers as soon as 7 p.m. Storms may continue moving further in the Valley throughout the night.

5 p.m.

Strong thunderstorm moving into the Tonto Basin and near Roosevelt Lake, NWS says. Expect strong winds and frequent lightning in the area.

2 p.m.

NWS Flagstaff says storms are crossing I-40 between Parks and Flagstaff. A significant weather advisory is in effect and localized flooding is possible.

1:50 PM MST: A Significant Weather Advisory is in effect for storms crossing I-40 between Parks and Flagstaff. Expect heavy rainfall and possible localized roadway flooding. #azwx @ArizonaDOT pic.twitter.com/1Ba4dgvNrK — NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) July 28, 2018

