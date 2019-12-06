An Arizona songwriter had a dream come true when will.i.am picked up his song for the band's next hit single on NBCs "Songland."

"Songland" is a new show where songwriters will pitch creations to famous recording artists looking for their next hit song. Each artist will choose three songwriters to work on taking their song to the next level.

In episode two of the first season, which aired last week, songwriter Adam Friedman, of Arizona, pitched a song called, "Be Nice" to will.i.am of the Black Eyed Peas.

Friedman has been writing songs since he was young. He even made a song in 2016 with Mike Posner called Lemonade.

Here's Friedman performing "Be Nice" for the first time to will.i.am and other producers on the show:

This video shows the full journey in the episode from the first pitch to the editing to the final song.

The Black Eyed Peas made "Be Nice" featuring Snoop Dogg and dropped the song and video on the night of the "Songland" episode.

The song has nearly 6 million views on YouTube since it was posted last week.

Friedman shared this on his Instagram saying he was "overwhelmed by the amount of love" he had received from his appearance on "Songland."

