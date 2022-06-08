Bird flu found in 3 birds at Scottsdale park, officials say

Experts said the transmission risk of avian influenza from infected birds to humans is low.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Officials with the U.S. Department of Agriculture said they have detected a strain of bird flu in three birds at Eldorado Park in Scottsdale.

According to the Arizona Game & Fish Department, avian influenza H5N1 was detected in three neotropical cormorants that were found by AZGFD workers responding to a report of dead birds at the park.

According to the National Audobon Society, the lanky diving birds are commonly seen in warm southern waters such as rivers or ponds.

Officials said these are the first detections of bird flu in wild birds in Arizona. At this point, there have been no confirmed cases in domestic poultry in the state.

AZGFD said the first detection in domestic poultry occurred in February 2022 in Indiana. To date, more than 37 million birds have been depopulated due to the disease.

Wild birds are usually resistant to bird flu (HPAI), however, the Eurasian H5N1 strain currently circulating in North America is different and has caused the death of large numbers of wild birds, officials said.

Experts said the transmission risk of avian influenza from infected birds to people remains low, but people should take basic protective measures (i.e., wearing gloves, face masks and handwashing) if contact with wild birds or domestic poultry cannot be avoided.

AZGFD officials said they will be reaching out to falconers and wildlife rehabilitation facilities about the detection and will advise them of precautions that should be taken to prevent the spread of the disease.

