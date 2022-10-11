Arizona to receive $1.04 billion from Bipartisan Infrastructure Law

PHOENIX — Arizona will be receiving $1.04 billion from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for investment in our critical infrastructure, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced on Tuesday.
The new funding plan lays out 12 investment programs that will provide funds directly to Arizona. With a priority on highway performance and safety, the funding plan also gives millions of dollars towards environmental & air quality programs.
The plan includes over $16 million for electric vehicle infrastructure.
Earlier this year, Arizona leaders laid out plans for a new ADA accessible terminal at the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport, funded by grants from the Bipartisan Infrastructure law.
“America’s roads and bridges are the vital arteries of our transportation system, connecting people and goods across the country,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “Because of President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, today we are sending historic levels of funding to every state to help modernize the roads and bridges Americans rely on every day.”
You can find a full breakdown of the planned investment program below:
- National Highway Performance Program: $530,127,169
- Surface Transportation Block Grant: $257,899,704
- Highway Safety Improvement Program: $56,825,678
- Railway-Highway Crossings Program: $3,286,956
- Congestion Mitigation & Air Quality Program: $57,655,536
- Metropolitan Planning: $7,873,868
- National Highway Freight Program: $25,881,847
- Carbon Reduction Program: $22,996,057
- PROTECT Formula Program: $26,148,164
- National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Program: $16,290,704
- Bridge Formula Program: $45,000,000
For more information on new and existing programs, you can visit the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law web page.
