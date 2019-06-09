PHOENIX (AP) — Bill Montgomery has resigned as Maricopa County's top prosecutor as he prepares to take a seat on the Arizona Supreme Court.

Montgomery submitted his resignation on Thursday, a day after Gov. Doug Ducey announced he'll appoint Montgomery to the high court. His departure is effective immediately.

Chief Deputy County Attorney Rachel Mitchell will run the office until the Republican-controlled Board of Supervisors appoints a replacement to serve through the 2020 election.

Mitchell is known for questioning Christine Blasey Ford a year ago about her sexual assault allegation against then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

