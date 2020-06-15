Massive wildfires burn around Arizona, force evacuations

There are fires near Tucson, Jacob Lake and Tonto Basin.

PHOENIX — Firefighters across Arizona are working to gain ground against massive wildfires that have led to surrounding communities evacuating.

In the foothills outside of Tucson, the Bighorn Fire spread to higher elevations overnight.

The 23-square-mile blaze was only 22% contained Monday.

Crews are trying to keep the fire at bay from the areas of East Golder Ranch and Ventana Canyon.

Meanwhile, crews believe the Jacob Lake community is in less danger from a blaze in the Kaibab National Forest.

The 39-square-mile fire is 2% contained.