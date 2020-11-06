Evacuations ordered for Bighorn Fire as it grows to 4,769 acres in southern Arizona

The so-called Bighorn Fire is burning in Casa Adobes near Tucson.

PHOENIX — Evacuations have been ordered as a lightning-caused fire burning in southern Arizona grows to 4,769 acres with 10% containment as of Thursday, officials said.

The so-called Bighorn Fire is burning in Casa Adobes near Tucson.

It sparked in the Santa Catalina Mountains around 10 p.m. on June 5.

Coronado National Forest officials said in a Thursday update that the fire established in the upper half of Finger Rock Canyon on Wednesday night.

The fire has been burning "actively," officials said.

People who live in the northern part of the area of the Catalina Foothills between Alvernon Way and First Avenue, north of Ina Road are ordered to evacuate. A full map of the area is available here.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is asking people to move south away from the Catalina Mountains.

Deputies will be going door-to-door to make contact with those affected residents who may not have received the message.

Residents should avoid close contact with those who are sick and should practice public health recommendations when relocating.

A cooling shelter is available at CDO High School, 25 W Calle Concordia, in Oro Valley.

Residents of Pima County are urged to sign up to receive emergency alerts at https://emergencyalerts.pima.gov/.

Firefighters have been using a drone to monitor the fire from the skies.

High temperatures and continued low humidity will increase fire activity on Thursday.

The fire will again be highly visible on the front range of the Santa Catalina Mountains.

FROM THURSDAY MORNING:

Bighorn Fire Morning Operational Update for Thursday, June 11, 2020 Travis Maybery of the Southwest Area Team 2 provides the morning Operational Update for June 11, 2020. Posted by The Forest Service - Coronado National Forest on Thursday, June 11, 2020

Nearly 400 personnel, including six hotshot crews, are working to battle the fire.

Crews will work to hold the fire perimeter and continue building fire line, tying into control features such as roads and rock outcroppings.

Additional aerial resources will support the crews on the ground with water and retardant drops.

A temporary flight restriction is in place over the fire area and Catalina State Park is closed. Trails in the area are restricted due to fire activity.

More information on the Bighorn Fire can be found on InciWeb.