Biden administration signals support for Valley schools defying Arizona's new mask law

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona told Gov. Doug Ducey in a letter Wednesday he supports Valley school districts that have rejected Arizona's ban on mask mandates.

PHOENIX — U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona is warning Gov. Doug Ducey to not restrict Arizona's school districts from passing policies that can mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

In a letter written on Wednesday, Cardona outlined his agency's concern with recent state laws that prohibit Arizona's school districts from implementing mask mandates.

Arizona's new laws appear to "restrict" a school's ability to develop safety policies, Cardona wrote, and are "at odds" with the federal government's guidelines.

Cardona recognized the local school districts that have recently begun to implement mask mandates, regardless of the state law that does not take effect until Sept. 29.

"The Department stands with these dedicated educators who are working to safely reopen schools and maintain safe in-person instruction," Cardona wrote.

Cardona sent similar letters to the Republican governors of Florida and Texas last week as part of a directive from President Joe Biden to intervene in states that are preventing schools from instituting mask mandates.

Cardona highlighted how Arizona's efforts to stop schools from requiring masks could contradict elements outlined in the American Rescue Plan Act, which funneled billions of dollars to the nation's schools earlier this year.

Arizona was allocated about $2.5 billion from the federal legislation to cover COVID-related expenses accrued during the pandemic.

Cardona indicated Arizona's anti-mandate law could prohibit schools from creating a robust safety plan for returning to in-person instruction -- one of the requirements for getting ARP funds.

"The Department will continue to closely review and monitor whether Arizona is meeting all of its Federal fiscal requirements," Cardona's letter stated. "It’s critical that we do everything in our power to provide a safe environment for our students and staff to thrive."

Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman, who has been at odds with Ducey's policies, thanked Cardona on Wednesday for penning his letter to the governor.