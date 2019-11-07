Beyoncé fans are about to get a glimpse of the beloved Havasu Falls in her next music video. The singer apparently spent hours there Wednesday shooting video, TMZ reports.

According to TMZ, Beyoncé and her team arranged the visit beforehand and were granted permission by the tribe to use the land. Photos show her at the base of the visually iconic Havasu Falls.

The "Lion King" star, accompanied by daughter Blue Ivy, filmed there for roughly five hours and was seen getting into a helicopter, TMZ reported.

Did Beyoncé spark outrage from Havasupai and Havasu Falls visitors?

The short answer: Yes, some. But why?

Put simply, the outrage comes down to privileged access.

All visitors to Havasupai and Havasu Falls are required to make a reservation prior to their arrival. The reservations sell out quickly, we're talking almost instantly in recent years.

Actually getting through the demand and securing a reservation, you could say, is something to celebrate.

Beyoncé was apparently able to skip all of that and was granted special permission to use the land for the afternoon, TMZ reports.

A person in a Havasupai-discussion Facebook posted, "part of the mystique of the Falls was that you can't just buy your way there. So much for that."

Her visit also reportedly shut down access to Havasu Falls.

"We could not cross from campground to Lodge or be at the Havasu falls from 12 to 4 p.m.," someone posted in that same Facebook group.

Some are even worried that the already hard-to-get reservation is just going to get worse and pricier thanks to Beyoncé.

The 2019 reservations were $100 per person per day on weekdays and $125 per person per day for weekends.

"Thanks Beyonce now next year permit will hit the $500," one person posted.

But not all were angered by the singer's visit. Some are excited to see the music video and at least one person was upset they missed her.

And a few pointed out, that at the end of the day, the land belongs to the Havasupai Tribe and they can do as they wish with it.

"We are all lucky to be allowed to visit at all. It is not about US or the money we spent," It is ALWAYS about the tribe and the sacred land. Be happy the tribe had this opportunity and gained extra revenue from this 1 day of inconvenience.