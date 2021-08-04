Map: Looking to win the lottery? Here are Arizona's luckiest places to buy a ticket

ARIZONA, USA — Editor's note: The above video aired during a previous broadcast.
A $1 million winner in Gilbert. A $500,000 ticket sold in Tempe. Over $300,000 in lottery winnings going unclaimed in Goodyear.
Numerous retailers across the Valley have seen lottery players win some high-value prizes over the past five years.
But where is the luckiest place to buy a lottery ticket in Arizona if you're hoping to win big?
The Arizona Lottery released its updated rankings for which of Arizona's stores have sold the most lottery tickets that have won at least $10,000.
Here is what the data said are the state's most lucky lottery stops:
- Fry's Food Store on Yuma Road in Goodyear:
11 winning tickets for a total amount of $320,000
- S V Food Mart on 7th Street in Sierra Vista:
10 winning tickets for a total amount of $777,777
- Beaver Dam Station on Highway 91 in Littlefield:
10 winning tickets for a total amount of $367,992
- Fry's Food Store on Cotton Lane in Surprise:
10 winning tickets for a total amount of $180,000
- QuikTrip on Camelback Road in Phoenix:
Nine winning tickets for a total amount of $1,850,356
- QuikTrip on Glendale Avenue in Glendale:
Nine winning tickets for a total amount of $1,510,000
- Fry's Marketplace on McDowell Road in Phoenix:
Nine winning tickets for a total amount of $360,000
- QuikTrip on Avondale Boulevard in Avondale:
Nine winning tickets for a total amount of $350,000
- Fry's Food Store on McDowell Road in Scottsdale:
Eight winning tickets for a total amount of $540,000
- Fry's Marketplace on Indian School Road in Phoenix:
Eight winning tickets for a total amount of $380,000
- Fry's Food Store on Thunderbird Road in Phoenix:
Eight winning tickets for a total amount of $300,000
- QuikTrip on 75th Avenue in Phoenix:
Eight winning tickets for a total amount of $290,000
- Fry's Marketplace on Bell Road in Glendale:
Eight winning tickets for a total amount of $290,000
The data show that the Yuma Road Fry's Food Store in Goodyear holds the title for having the most high-value winning lottery tickets. However, the QuikTrip on Camelback Road in Phoenix has a large number of wins as well, as the largest value ticket sold on the list at $1,502,356.
A lack of retailer diversity can be found in this list. The majority of the luckiest spots are taken up by Fry's-owned properties, followed up by QuikTrip locations.
