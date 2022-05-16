Best Buy to open outlet store near Paradise Valley Mall in Phoenix

The company said the remodeled store near Tatum Boulevard and Paradise Village Parkway will feature open-box and clearance items at reduced prices.

PHOENIX — Looking to save money? Retailer Best Buy announced they are opening an outlet store in north Phoenix later this year.

The company said the remodeled store near Tatum Boulevard and Paradise Village Parkway will feature open-box and clearance items at reduced prices.

Customers will have several brand-name items to choose from, including appliances, televisions, laptops, gaming products, mobile phones, etc.

And, if you need help setting up your purchase, the store is keeping its Geek Squad Service for all your technical needs. You will also have ship-to-home, pick-up in-store and same-day delivery options.

“By shopping at our outlet stores, customers are helping to limit waste by giving technology a new, longer life,” the company said on its website.

Best Buy has 16 outlet stores and they plan to double that number over the next year. Phoenix joins Chicago, Houston, and Virginia as the most recent additions.

