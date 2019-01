PHOENIX — Park officials of the Out of Africa Wildlife Park in Camp Verde announced Wednesday morning that their beloved porcupine Wilbur died.

Wilbur, a prehensile tail porcupine, was 12 years old which is considered elderly for a porcupine, according to a Facebook post from the park.

According to the park, Wilbur's heart failed overnight. They say he passed peacefully.

"He was very loved by all who knew him for his kind and gentle nature and for his love of snacks," the Facebook post read.