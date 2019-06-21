Arizonans will have the chance to say one final "yabba dabba doo!" to the state's famed roadside attraction near Valle before most of the larger-than-life versions of the 1960s cartoon characters go extinct.

The park will open starting this coming weekend through the summer. Troy Morris, one of the brains behind Raptor Ranch, says they're encouraging all Flintstone and Bedrock City fans to visit during the summer.

According to Morris, the park will be open Sunday - Thursday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Morris says construction on Raptor Ranch, which will see birds of prey replace Fred and those colorful Stone Age buildings, will begin in the fall.

"Bedrock City was here for some 47 years and for those that have fond memories of their past experience there, we invite them to come back in 2019 before it is redeveloped," Morris said in an email to 12 News.

Morris said visitors are encouraged to bring a photo from a past Bedrock City visit, so they can take a new one.

"These 'then and now pictures' will be saved in a collage to encapsulate those memories for future generations of visitors," he said.

What is Raptor Ranch?

Morris described Raptor Ranch as a bird of prey adventure park with a "unique blend of wildlife education, recreational facility, bird of prey breeding project and campground."

A digital rendering of a breeding barn at Raptor Ranch.

"Our mission is to provide an understanding of raptors, falconry, and wildlife conservation to the millions of Grand Canyon visitors, through unique educational demonstrations, products and services," he said.

According to Morris, the ranch will feature a self-guided tour of a falconry and natural history museum, interpretive displays, raptor breeding facilities, incubation room, nursery, raptor rehabilitation facility and numerous live raptor displays.

Morris, who is a passionate falconer, said the highlight of Raptor Ranch will be the outdoor flying demonstrations.

"These fast-paced exciting flight demonstrations are action-packed and sure to be remembered for a lifetime," he said.

Morris said the ranch will be constructed in four phases over a 2 to 3 year period. He said the Flinstones stuff around Bedrock City would be phased out as they go.

But he said the brontosaurus slide and a few other pieces would stay to be incorporated into their children's playground.

"We look forward to becoming a part of the Grand Canyon community with our new venture," Morris said.