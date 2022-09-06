Backpacker dies during Grand Canyon trip

The deceased hiker has been identified as a 59-year-old Arizona resident.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COCONINO COUNTY, Ariz. — A 59-year-old Arizona woman died over the Labor Day weekend during a backpacking trip through the Grand Canyon, officials say.

Delphine Martinez of Window Rock passed away Sunday after she became disoriented while hiking down Thunder River Trail, which is about one mile from the confluence of Tapeats Creek and the Colorado River.

The U.S. Forest Service said other hikers part of Martinez's backpacking group tried resuscitating her but she never regained consciousness.

The Coconino County Medical Examiner is currently investigating exactly how Martinez died.

Temperatures in the inner canyon were well over 100 degrees on Sunday, prompting forest officials to warn visitors to avoid hiking the canyon between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12 News YouTube playlist here.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.