Backcountry Trail and Campground closed in the Rincon Mountains

Fires have closed trails following lightning-strike induced flames in the area.

TUCSON, Ariz. — Backcountry Trail and Campground have been closed due to fires burning in the Rincon Mountains.

The Mica Bowl and Spud Rock fires have closed down their respective hiking and camping areas and a portion of the Arizona Trail. Segments may be subject to short notice closures depending on the fire activity.

Closed trails include:

Heartbreak Ridge

Turkey Creek

Deerhead Spring

East Slope

Devil's Bathtub

Mica Meadow

Bonita

Fire Loop

Rain and humidity have helped to moderate fire activity at both Mica Bowl and Spud Rock.