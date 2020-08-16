Backcountry Trail and Campground closed in the Rincon Mountains

TUCSON, Ariz. — Backcountry Trail and Campground have been closed due to fires burning in the Rincon Mountains.
The Mica Bowl and Spud Rock fires have closed down their respective hiking and camping areas and a portion of the Arizona Trail. Segments may be subject to short notice closures depending on the fire activity.
Closed trails include:
- Heartbreak Ridge
- Turkey Creek
- Deerhead Spring
- East Slope
- Devil's Bathtub
- Mica Meadow
- Bonita
- Fire Loop
Rain and humidity have helped to moderate fire activity at both Mica Bowl and Spud Rock.
This is a developing story. 12 News will update this as more information is provided.