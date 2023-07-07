Baby dies after incident with family car in Cottonwood driveway, YCSO says

The 13-month-old child died from critical injuries sustained Thursday after the incident involving the mother's vehicle.

COTTONWOOD, Ariz. — A 13-month-old child has died after it was injured by a vehicle operated by the baby's mother at the family's home in Cottonwood, officials said.

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office said the child's mother called 911 Thursday morning to report that they had allegedly run over her child in the driveway of the family's property on Western Drive.

YCSO said the child was positioned in a car seat and the mother placed the seat in an area she thought was safe as she moved her vehicle out of a tight space.

While repositioning the car, one of the front tires caught the car seat's canopy which caused it to fall backward. As a result, the baby sustained critical injuries.

YCSO said the child died at Verde Valley Medical Center and its investigation into the incident is ongoing.

